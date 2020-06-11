/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:42 PM
235 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
929 sqft
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,901
Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9225 Collins Ave
9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami Beach.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
PRICE TO RENT !!! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH 1 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Cozy condo accross from the beach. Fully tiled, washer & dryer inside the apartment. Plenty of clothing space. Close to Publix, Bal Harbor shops, Banks, Post Office & House of Worship. Will not last!
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8727 Carlyle Ave
8727 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Remarkable 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit walking distance to the popular Surfside Beach, houses of worship, Publix and very near Harding Avenue shops, restaurants and Bal Harbour Mall. Ready to move in with new washer/dryer! Won't last!!! Very easy to show!
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9720 W Bay Harbor Dr
9720 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
957 sqft
WATERFRONT Access to ocean, 2 Story Townhome with a large bedroom and 2 bath in prestigious Bay Harbor on the water, close access to bay and ocean, walk to beach and Bal Harbor Shops, pray houses supermarket restaurants and A+ Bay Harbor Elementary
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
300 74th St
300 74th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This building is located 1100 feet from the water, 800 feet from the sand, both in a straight line down 74 St.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
330 84th St
330 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy living in this top floor renovated 1BD.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7835 Crespi Blvd
7835 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
**SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come see this amazing garden view 1/1 residence with waterfront pool! Located across the street from Crespi Park with new playground and pavilion, this residence is walking distance to the beach,
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
245 79th St
245 79th St, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Great opportunity to rent a one bedroom / one bath nicely furnished unit in Miami beach. Completely remodeled unit. new flooring . new impact windows. new bathroom with nice shower. close to the beach. can be rented for less than a year.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
645 83rd St
645 83rd Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Make this bright top corner unit your next home! Residence features (1) Assigned Parking spot which is a major comfort for this area! Well-located just 5 blocks to the ocean & to beautiful beach-front park! Building offers secure entrance & onsite
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8340 Crespi Blvd
8340 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Miami Beach fell like house ,1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, two assigned parking spaces front of your back door , walking distance to the beach, quite neighborhood, centrally located near restaurants, entertainment and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7900 Tatum Waterway Dr
7900 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom/1.
1 of 39
Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7620 Carlyle Ave
7620 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy, very bright, with open large floor plan concept 1 Bdr/1,5 Bath apartment in the heart of Miami Beach only 3 blocks walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops. Tiled throughout. Open Kitchen. Balcony has gorgeous Ocean/City Views.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9790 E BAY HARBOR DR
9790 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
SPECIAL MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT AND REQUEST INFORMATION Modern and renovated department in the great location of Bay Harbor. The building has been totally renovated with designed and prestige materials, porcelain floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.
