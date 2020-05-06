All apartments in Surfside
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:10 PM

8816 Collins Ave

8816 Collins Avenue · (305) 338-6319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8816 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Exclusive Surfside area, ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN!!. Secure Building with intercom. Ample lobby. Large unit w/open kitchen. NEW APPLIANCES. Large Master bedroom. BATHROOMS UPDATED. Ample and bright living/dining area.. NEW CARPET Open balcony facing the pool. Accordion Shutters all around. Newer central a/c & water heater. Washer/dryer inside. Open pool w/spa. BBQ area. 1 parking assigned/covered. Walk to markets, restaurants, Houses of Worship. Enjoy the new Community Center: swimming pool, kid's pool. Next to tennis courts. Great schools around the area.
As of now, Association provides Water, Basic TV Cable and Pest Control (once a month)
Must see, very easy to show!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Collins Ave have any available units?
8816 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8816 Collins Ave have?
Some of 8816 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8816 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 8816 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8816 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 8816 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8816 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8816 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 8816 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 8816 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8816 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8816 Collins Ave has units with air conditioning.
