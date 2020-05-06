8816 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby tennis court

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Exclusive Surfside area, ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN!!. Secure Building with intercom. Ample lobby. Large unit w/open kitchen. NEW APPLIANCES. Large Master bedroom. BATHROOMS UPDATED. Ample and bright living/dining area.. NEW CARPET Open balcony facing the pool. Accordion Shutters all around. Newer central a/c & water heater. Washer/dryer inside. Open pool w/spa. BBQ area. 1 parking assigned/covered. Walk to markets, restaurants, Houses of Worship. Enjoy the new Community Center: swimming pool, kid's pool. Next to tennis courts. Great schools around the area.

As of now, Association provides Water, Basic TV Cable and Pest Control (once a month)

Must see, very easy to show!!!