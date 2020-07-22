Apartment List
/
FL
/
surfside
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 PM

117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Surfside should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9554 Byron Ave
9554 Byron Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!!!!! LARGE HOUSE, more than 2,000sq.ft.CLEAN. THE FAMILY ROOM CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A 3rd BEDROOM. Large and bright living area. Bedrooms are ample. Washer/dryer inside. LARGE GARAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9195 Collins Ave #912
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
905 sqft
Beautiful OCEANVIEW unit in Carlisle on the Ocean. Very nice unit, very well maintained w/1 bedroom and 1 bath. Very bright unit, WONDERFUL VIEWS. The property has tile in the entire unit. Freshly painted, nice bath, and a very confortable living.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7311 Byron Ave
7311 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Live in one of the best locations in North Beach - The heart of the Bandshell District! Just steps to the Beach and beautiful North Shore Park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7940 Tatum Waterway Dr 1
7940 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Move In With One Month! Waterfront 2/2 - Property Id: 324389 Move In With One Month Rent! Street Parking! Waterfront! Perfect For Roommates! Newly renovated waterfront property in a quiet Miami Beach neighborhood: 2 bedrooms/2 baths unit with

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1105 101 ST
1105 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
Marvelous 4/2.5 Furnished Town Home! - Property Id: 322927 Move In With One Month Rent! Furnished Town Home! Luxury townhome with 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths in a tranquil boutique community in Bay Harbor Islands.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
505 74th St
505 74th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN TODAY!!! MIMO AND THE NORTH BEACH AREA The North Beach area has recently been designated a historic district to pay homage to its several famous MiMo monuments.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7426 Gary Ave
7426 Gary Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful Direct Waterfront, live like the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous!” Boat up to 26 ft. Tenant to provide mooring whips! Direct Waterfront Views from 2 bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8080 Tatum Waterway Dr
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large modern studio. Wood floors, walk-in closet and full kitchen. 3 blocks to the beach and public transportation. Garden style gated building on the water canal. No short term rentals. Proof of income and background check required.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7801 Abbott Ave
7801 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful and roomy 2/2 with tile floor throughout, hurricane shutters, large balcony accessible from bedroom and living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Pets OK.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7301 Carlyle Ave
7301 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
**SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2-MONTHS** Come see this beautiful building covered in lush greenery landscaping with picnic table & just across from North Shore Tennis Center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7510 Byron Ave
7510 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Make this spacious and secure garden view back corner bedroom apartment yours today! This tranquil and bright apartment features a nice styled kitchen with granite counters, modern bath with vanity

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7610 Byron Ave
7610 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,175
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS + 30 DAYS FREE WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Come see this amazing garden view apartment space in a great location! Live close to all the fun, and entertainment of North Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7829 Carlyle
7829 Carlyle Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Come see this spacious and affordable residence in the desirable North Shore! Enjoy a short walk to the ocean and 36 acre beachfront park. Easily get around the neighborhood using the free trolley.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
75 S Shore Dr
75 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8425 Crespi Blvd
8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7885 Crespi Blvd
7885 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
NICE APARTMENT FOR RENT 1/1 AMPLE AND BRIGHT LIGHTED. READY TO MOVE IN. NICE GARDEN AT FRONT SIDE ON ONE STORY BUILDING. BUILDING HAS WATER VIEW. PET'S FRIENDLY CONDO (TENANT TO PAY PET FEE NON-REFUNDABLE). JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Surfside, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Surfside should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Surfside may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Surfside. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Surfside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurfside 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSurfside 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSurfside 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSurfside Apartments with BalconiesSurfside Apartments with Garages
Surfside Apartments with GymsSurfside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with PoolsSurfside Apartments with Washer-DryersSurfside Dog Friendly Apartments
Surfside Furnished ApartmentsSurfside Luxury ApartmentsSurfside Pet Friendly ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FL
Key Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale