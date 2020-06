Amenities

Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Great apartment for rent in charming Surfside building. Wood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen. Gas stove. Art deco bathrooms. Private parking lot for tenants with decal only. Laundry facility available in backdoor building. Water and gas included. Excellent opportunity to live steps from the beach and all the dining, shopping, nightlife, and watersports that Surfside and Miami Beach have to offer.