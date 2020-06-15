500 Bayview Dr

Amenities

Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies. Great Landlord, Fabulous Amenities Top notch Security::: Manned gates at the property and entrance. 100% ID check. 1 assigned Parking 3 spaces from the building entrance AVAILABLE AUG 1 - Fast Assoc Approval pool, Bodega, gym, spa, salon. INSPIRING VIEWS FOR WORK FROM HOME OFFICE! **24 Hour Courtesy Notice to Tenant for all Showing Requests Please**iP