Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

500 Bayview Dr

500 Bayview Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies. Great Landlord, Fabulous Amenities Top notch Security::: Manned gates at the property and entrance. 100% ID check. 1 assigned Parking 3 spaces from the building entrance AVAILABLE AUG 1 - Fast Assoc Approval pool, Bodega, gym, spa, salon. INSPIRING VIEWS FOR WORK FROM HOME OFFICE! **24 Hour Courtesy Notice to Tenant for all Showing Requests Please**iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Bayview Dr have any available units?
500 Bayview Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Bayview Dr have?
Some of 500 Bayview Dr's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Bayview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Bayview Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Bayview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 500 Bayview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 500 Bayview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 500 Bayview Dr does offer parking.
Does 500 Bayview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Bayview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Bayview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 500 Bayview Dr has a pool.
Does 500 Bayview Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Bayview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Bayview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Bayview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Bayview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Bayview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
