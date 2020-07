Amenities

Rent this Amazing 3 bedroom apartment with breathtaking views !!!! Professionally decorated and furnished by one of miami 's premier decorators, this apartment. is immaculately kept and being offer furnished. Full Service gated community with a Private elevator that goes right inside your apartment! Pools, tennis courts, SPA and Gym!!! Take advantage NOW before someone else does.