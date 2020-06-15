16901 COLLINS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious, international Pritzker Prize-Winning Architectural Firm " Herzog de Meuron", putting their stamp in Sunny Isles Beach. This smart oceanfront home features private elevator, 10 foot ceilings, two terrace with seamless glass railings, exquisite european snaidero kitchen cabinets with ultra quality quartz countertops, top of the line ganggenau appl, including wine cooler, cappuccino maker and subzero refrigerator, with porcelain floors, blinds, closet etc - Unit an be rented Furnished for $9900/month.