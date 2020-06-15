All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM

16901 COLLINS AVE

16901 Collins Avenue · (305) 370-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious, international Pritzker Prize-Winning Architectural Firm " Herzog de Meuron", putting their stamp in Sunny Isles Beach. This smart oceanfront home features private elevator, 10 foot ceilings, two terrace with seamless glass railings, exquisite european snaidero kitchen cabinets with ultra quality quartz countertops, top of the line ganggenau appl, including wine cooler, cappuccino maker and subzero refrigerator, with porcelain floors, blinds, closet etc - Unit an be rented Furnished for $9900/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16901 COLLINS AVE have any available units?
16901 COLLINS AVE has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16901 COLLINS AVE have?
Some of 16901 COLLINS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16901 COLLINS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
16901 COLLINS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16901 COLLINS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 16901 COLLINS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 16901 COLLINS AVE offer parking?
No, 16901 COLLINS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 16901 COLLINS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16901 COLLINS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16901 COLLINS AVE have a pool?
Yes, 16901 COLLINS AVE has a pool.
Does 16901 COLLINS AVE have accessible units?
No, 16901 COLLINS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16901 COLLINS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16901 COLLINS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16901 COLLINS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16901 COLLINS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
