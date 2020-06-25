All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 952 27th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
952 27th St N
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

952 27th St N

952 27th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

952 27th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR/1BA Charming Home w. Pristine Upgrades + Interior - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This 2 BR/1 BA newly remodeled St. Pete home in Historic Kenwood offers both comfort and luxury. This home offers plenty of space with abundant natural lighting, beautiful wood laminate flooring, and a HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and SS appliances. Pet-friendly and a nice backyard. Call this your new home today!

To view a 3D Virtual Tour, follow the link below:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1512273?accessKey=5cb9

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions, please contact Jared with Rent Solutions at 607-242-8186.

(RLNE4864293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 27th St N have any available units?
952 27th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 27th St N have?
Some of 952 27th St N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 27th St N currently offering any rent specials?
952 27th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 27th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 27th St N is pet friendly.
Does 952 27th St N offer parking?
Yes, 952 27th St N offers parking.
Does 952 27th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 27th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 27th St N have a pool?
No, 952 27th St N does not have a pool.
Does 952 27th St N have accessible units?
No, 952 27th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 952 27th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 27th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus