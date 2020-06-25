952 27th St N

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

2BR/1BA Charming Home w. Pristine Upgrades + Interior - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This 2 BR/1 BA newly remodeled St. Pete home in Historic Kenwood offers both comfort and luxury. This home offers plenty of space with abundant natural lighting, beautiful wood laminate flooring, and a HUGE 2 CAR GARAGE. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and SS appliances. Pet-friendly and a nice backyard. Call this your new home today!



To view a 3D Virtual Tour, follow the link below:



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1512273?accessKey=5cb9



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions, please contact Jared with Rent Solutions at 607-242-8186.



