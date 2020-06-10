945 MELROSE AVENUE S

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very solid 2 bdrm with family room, Living Room, Dining Rm, 1 car garage and front porch. Completely redone inside. Laminate floors, updated kitchen, new garage door opener. A Real Bargain! Owner asks for 'No Smoking' in the house.