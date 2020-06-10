945 MELROSE AVENUE S

945 Melrose Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 Thirteenth Steet Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Very solid 2 bdrm with family room, Living Room, Dining Rm, 1 car garage and front porch. Completely redone inside. Laminate floors, updated kitchen, new garage door opener. A Real Bargain! Owner asks for 'No Smoking' in the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
