Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
945 MELROSE AVENUE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

945 MELROSE AVENUE S

945 Melrose Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

945 Melrose Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very solid 2 bdrm with family room, Living Room, Dining Rm, 1 car garage and front porch. Completely redone inside. Laminate floors, updated kitchen, new garage door opener. A Real Bargain! Owner asks for 'No Smoking' in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S have any available units?
945 MELROSE AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S have?
Some of 945 MELROSE AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 MELROSE AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
945 MELROSE AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 MELROSE AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 945 MELROSE AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 945 MELROSE AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 MELROSE AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 945 MELROSE AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 945 MELROSE AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 945 MELROSE AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 MELROSE AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
