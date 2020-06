Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

2/1 Fabulous Condo at the Enclave of St Petersburg. Vintage apartments converted into condominiums with an open floor plan. Kitchen area offers efficiency while being compact with additional pantry for storage. A lovely breakfast bar that overlooks the living room featuring a decorative fireplace, and screened balcony. Master bedroom has large walk in closet to accommodate the healthiest of shoppers. Secondary bedroom has porch access while both bedrooms share a full hallway bathroom. This community is gated and offers a recreation hall with a fitness room, tennis courts with amazing views of a nature preserve. Grounds care is included in this monthly rental price. The Enclave at St. Petersburg HOA requires a meet and greet plus $50 application fee per person and needs 10 days business days to process application. Current up to date veterinary records for any fur babies is required with a 35 lbs. max pet weight. Minutes to downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa and many popular restaurants and shopping areas. Occupied, Virtual Video Only. Available 7/14/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/xYs7EhOXrPo