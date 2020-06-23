Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

831 Monterey Blvd NE Available 03/01/19 Snell Isle Oasis - This is a beautiful 3bed/2ba home with pool located on prestigious Snell Isle. The kitchen is granite with stainless steel appliances. There is a large master bed room with walk in closet and full spa bath with separate shower. French doors lead out to a gorgeous pool area with lush landscaping, pebble tec pool with heated spa. You will often find yourself relaxing or entertaining your friends in the backyard!!

It has a split floor plan with 2 additional bedrooms that share a totally remodeled Tuscanny bathroom.

There is an approximately 1-year old a/c system for the main part of the home, with a new 9,000 BTU Heat pump Mini-Split, 19 Seer a/c system installed in the master bedroom last year for additional comfort and efficiency.

You will feel right at home as soon as you walk in the door.

The rent includes pool and lawn service.

It will be ready for showing and occupancy 3/1/19.

Please call Bill at (727) 851-9511 x101 for more information.



(RLNE2908317)