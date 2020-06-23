All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
831 Monterey Blvd NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

831 Monterey Blvd NE

831 Monterey Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

831 Monterey Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
831 Monterey Blvd NE Available 03/01/19 Snell Isle Oasis - This is a beautiful 3bed/2ba home with pool located on prestigious Snell Isle. The kitchen is granite with stainless steel appliances. There is a large master bed room with walk in closet and full spa bath with separate shower. French doors lead out to a gorgeous pool area with lush landscaping, pebble tec pool with heated spa. You will often find yourself relaxing or entertaining your friends in the backyard!!
It has a split floor plan with 2 additional bedrooms that share a totally remodeled Tuscanny bathroom.
There is an approximately 1-year old a/c system for the main part of the home, with a new 9,000 BTU Heat pump Mini-Split, 19 Seer a/c system installed in the master bedroom last year for additional comfort and efficiency.
You will feel right at home as soon as you walk in the door.
The rent includes pool and lawn service.
It will be ready for showing and occupancy 3/1/19.
Please call Bill at (727) 851-9511 x101 for more information.

(RLNE2908317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

