819 40TH AVENUE N

GREAT LOCATION - ALLENDALE TERRACE. MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETE & FOURTH ST. This Spacious Home has Hardwood & Tile Floors. Newer Central Heat & Air and Ceiling Fans. The Bonus Room off the Living Room and Kitchen can be used as a Dining Room or Office/Den. The Eat in Kitchen is Adorned with Beautiful Vintage Tile. Both Bedrooms are Large Enough to Fit King Size Beds and Share the Hall Bath. The Patio Overlooking the Huge Fenced in Back Yard is Perfect for Family and Friend Gatherings. The One Car Garage with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups can be Used for Extra Storage Space. Pet OK with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and Pet Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020. Need 1 Day Notice to Show.