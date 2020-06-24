All apartments in St. Petersburg
819 40TH AVENUE N
819 40TH AVENUE N

819 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

819 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Allendale Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION - ALLENDALE TERRACE. MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETE & FOURTH ST. This Spacious Home has Hardwood & Tile Floors. Newer Central Heat & Air and Ceiling Fans. The Bonus Room off the Living Room and Kitchen can be used as a Dining Room or Office/Den. The Eat in Kitchen is Adorned with Beautiful Vintage Tile. Both Bedrooms are Large Enough to Fit King Size Beds and Share the Hall Bath. The Patio Overlooking the Huge Fenced in Back Yard is Perfect for Family and Friend Gatherings. The One Car Garage with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups can be Used for Extra Storage Space. Pet OK with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and Pet Profile. TENANT OCCUPIED MUST MAKE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020. Need 1 Day Notice to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 40TH AVENUE N have any available units?
819 40TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 40TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 819 40TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 40TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
819 40TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 40TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 40TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 819 40TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 819 40TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 819 40TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 40TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 40TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 819 40TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 819 40TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 819 40TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 819 40TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 40TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
