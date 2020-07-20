783 65th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPDATED 3 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE IN ST PETERSBURG AVAILABLE IN NOW!



Fenced in Back Yard



Central Heat & Air



Washer & Dryer Hook Up



Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas



Plush carpet in the bedrooms



*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*



Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.



Bad Credit? No Problem!



Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce



