Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
783 65th Ave S
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

783 65th Ave S

783 65th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

783 65th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED 3 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE IN ST PETERSBURG AVAILABLE IN NOW!

Fenced in Back Yard

Central Heat & Air

Washer & Dryer Hook Up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside.

No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the BBB and Largo Chamber of Commerce

(RLNE4021114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 65th Ave S have any available units?
783 65th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 783 65th Ave S have?
Some of 783 65th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 65th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
783 65th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 65th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 783 65th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 783 65th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 783 65th Ave S offers parking.
Does 783 65th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 65th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 65th Ave S have a pool?
No, 783 65th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 783 65th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 783 65th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 783 65th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 65th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
