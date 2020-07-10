All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 781 38th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
781 38th Ave N
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

781 38th Ave N

781 38th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

781 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Allendale Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df09579073 ---- 2/1 Renovated Bungalow Style Home in Desirable Allendale Terrace Neighborhood. Come see this beautifully renovated Bungalow Style Home with 2/1 and a spectacular bonus room can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Boasts All the Original Charm and Character of a Traditional St. Pete Home While Providing the Advantage of Modern Conveniences Making Day to Day Living Easier. Preserved Original Hardwood Floors Have Been, Refinished, and Stained. New Cabinetry and Quartz Counter tops in the Kitchen and Bathroom for added charm. New Stainless-Steel Appliance Package, with Washer and Dryer! New Bathroom with Designer Finishes, Fresh Interior/Exterior Paint. This Home Sits in a Non-Flood Zone Area, and Contains a New Roof, A/C System and Water Heater as well as New Hurricane Impact Windows! Spacious Backyard with a New Fence and Plenty of Space to Entertain or for dog, 45 lbs or less, to run around! Sorry, no cats. Every Feature of this Home was updated in 2018! Conveniently Located Minutes from Downtown St. Pete and Gulf Beaches with Quick Access to I-275. Don�??t delay in making an appointment to see this home, in a blink it will be gone! Available NOW!! Bonus Room Ceramic Tile Dogs Ok Medium 36 60 Dogs Ok Small16 35 Dogs Ok Very Small Under 35lbs Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 38th Ave N have any available units?
781 38th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 38th Ave N have?
Some of 781 38th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 38th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
781 38th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 38th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 781 38th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 781 38th Ave N offer parking?
No, 781 38th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 781 38th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 781 38th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 38th Ave N have a pool?
No, 781 38th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 781 38th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 781 38th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 781 38th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 781 38th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus