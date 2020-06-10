All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

7300 Sunshine Skyway Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Welcome to your own Florida paradise! This waterfront condo is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy all the the Florida waterfront lifestyle has to offer! The coastal Key West style community focuses around the waterfront views of Tampa Bay - conveniently located at the tip of St Petersburg and directly on Tampa Bay. Community features include heated waterfront pool, dock and fishing pier, expansive walking paths and many new restaurants nearby in the Skyway Marina District. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and offers a rear stairwell from the screen enclosed balcony with direct access to the waterfront and nearby pool. The interior is tiled in coastal blue ceramic tile with an open floor plan for ease of entertaining. The living & dining are open to the kitchen which features stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. A small nook at the rear of the kitchen is perfect for a home office or breakfast nook. Sliding doors open to a screen enclosed balcony with stellar views of the waterfront where you will see Florida wildlife on a daily basis - dolphins jumping right outside your door, manatees, Florida birds and constant entertainment with waterfront activity. Master bedroom offers a French door to the screen enclosed porch and a walk-in closet with in unit laundry and a private bathroom. The guest bedroom has a private access to the hall bathroom with tub shower. Offered fully furnished. Assigned carport/covered parking included. NEW - vinyl plank flooring installed in both bedrooms so all hard surfaces throughout the unit now (no carpet). Small pets considered with pet fee. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash, sewer and use of pool & fishing pier. 6 month lease or longer considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have any available units?
7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have?
Some of 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S is pet friendly.
Does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers parking.
Does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has a pool.
Does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have accessible units?
No, 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S has units with dishwashers.

