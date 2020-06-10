7300 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Welcome to your own Florida paradise! This waterfront condo is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy all the the Florida waterfront lifestyle has to offer! The coastal Key West style community focuses around the waterfront views of Tampa Bay - conveniently located at the tip of St Petersburg and directly on Tampa Bay. Community features include heated waterfront pool, dock and fishing pier, expansive walking paths and many new restaurants nearby in the Skyway Marina District. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and offers a rear stairwell from the screen enclosed balcony with direct access to the waterfront and nearby pool. The interior is tiled in coastal blue ceramic tile with an open floor plan for ease of entertaining. The living & dining are open to the kitchen which features stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. A small nook at the rear of the kitchen is perfect for a home office or breakfast nook. Sliding doors open to a screen enclosed balcony with stellar views of the waterfront where you will see Florida wildlife on a daily basis - dolphins jumping right outside your door, manatees, Florida birds and constant entertainment with waterfront activity. Master bedroom offers a French door to the screen enclosed porch and a walk-in closet with in unit laundry and a private bathroom. The guest bedroom has a private access to the hall bathroom with tub shower. Offered fully furnished. Assigned carport/covered parking included. NEW - vinyl plank flooring installed in both bedrooms so all hard surfaces throughout the unit now (no carpet). Small pets considered with pet fee. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash, sewer and use of pool & fishing pier. 6 month lease or longer considered.