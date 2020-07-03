Rent Calculator
727 DARTMOOR STREET N
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

727 DARTMOOR STREET N
727 Dartmoor Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
727 Dartmoor Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained studio apartment just steps from Downtown St. Petersburg. Off street parking and coin
operated washers and dryers on site.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N have any available units?
727 DARTMOOR STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N have?
Some of 727 DARTMOOR STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 727 DARTMOOR STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
727 DARTMOOR STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 DARTMOOR STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 727 DARTMOOR STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 727 DARTMOOR STREET N offers parking.
Does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 DARTMOOR STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N have a pool?
No, 727 DARTMOOR STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N have accessible units?
No, 727 DARTMOOR STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 727 DARTMOOR STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 DARTMOOR STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
