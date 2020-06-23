7217 Burlington Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

This Spacious and updated concrete block home has been freshly painted and is move-in ready. This home offers an open floor plan with two large bedrooms one full and one half bath, plus an ample bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. Lovely original hardwood flooring travels throughout both bedrooms, the living room, kitchen and dining room with tasteful tile flooring in the bonus room/ 3rd bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with solid wood cabinets & granite counter tops and offers lots of pantry space. The updated hall bath offers a new vanity, tile and fixtures plus built-in drawers and shelving in the hall. There is a large screened porch at the back of the home that overlooks the fenced-in yard. The over-sized 1-car garage is accessed from the rear of the home off the alley, in addition to the garage there is a 1-car carport and hug concrete drive ideal for boat or RV parking. This home is located on a brick street complete with sidewalks in a fabulous Park Street neighborhood, only minutes to Beaches, downtown St Petersburg, Gulfport, shopping, dining, the newly renovated Tyrone Mall and more. Don't wait, this one will not last long.

This Spacious and updated concrete block home has been freshly painted and is move-in ready. This home offers an open floor plan with two large bedrooms one full and one half bath, plus an ample bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. Lovely original hardwood flooring travels throughout both bedrooms, the living room, kitchen and dining room with tasteful tile flooring in the bonus room/ 3rd bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with solid wood cabinets & granite counter tops and offers lots of pantry space. The updated hall bath offers a new vanity, tile and fixtures plus built-in drawers and shelving in the hall. There is a large screened porch at the back of the home that overlooks the fenced-in yard. The over-sized 1-car garage is accessed from the rear of the home off the alley, in addition to the garage there is a 1-car carport and hug concrete drive ideal for boat or RV parking. This home is located on a brick street complete with sidewalks in a fabulous Park Street neighborhood, only minutes to Beaches, downtown St Petersburg, Gulfport, shopping, dining, the newly renovated Tyrone Mall and more. Don't wait, this one will not last long.