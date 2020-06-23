All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7217 Burlington Avenue North

7217 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Spacious and updated concrete block home has been freshly painted and is move-in ready. This home offers an open floor plan with two large bedrooms one full and one half bath, plus an ample bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. Lovely original hardwood flooring travels throughout both bedrooms, the living room, kitchen and dining room with tasteful tile flooring in the bonus room/ 3rd bedroom. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with solid wood cabinets & granite counter tops and offers lots of pantry space. The updated hall bath offers a new vanity, tile and fixtures plus built-in drawers and shelving in the hall. There is a large screened porch at the back of the home that overlooks the fenced-in yard. The over-sized 1-car garage is accessed from the rear of the home off the alley, in addition to the garage there is a 1-car carport and hug concrete drive ideal for boat or RV parking. This home is located on a brick street complete with sidewalks in a fabulous Park Street neighborhood, only minutes to Beaches, downtown St Petersburg, Gulfport, shopping, dining, the newly renovated Tyrone Mall and more. Don't wait, this one will not last long.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 Burlington Avenue North have any available units?
7217 Burlington Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 Burlington Avenue North have?
Some of 7217 Burlington Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 Burlington Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7217 Burlington Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 Burlington Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 7217 Burlington Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 7217 Burlington Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7217 Burlington Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 7217 Burlington Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 Burlington Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 Burlington Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7217 Burlington Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7217 Burlington Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7217 Burlington Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 Burlington Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 Burlington Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
