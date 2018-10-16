All apartments in St. Petersburg
711 3RD AVENUE S
711 3RD AVENUE S

711 3rd Avenue South · (727) 800-5906
Location

711 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Hotel rooms for extended stay available at special rate for $235/week for 1 person and $285/week for 2 persons (rate may change).

Located at the heart of Downtown St Pete, WiFi and all utility included. Bring you own liens and blankets.

Furnished with fridge, Microwave, TV in room.

No on site parking. Free Street parking has 2 hour limit during 8am-6pm and no restriction rest of the day. Public parking one block away and just a few dollars a day.

Publix and Central Ave are steps away.

No pets allowed and no smoking in room please.

No question asked, all you need to observe our property rules and respect other tenants.

For rental inquiry, please call between 9am and 10pm.

Can show anytime between 9am and 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 3RD AVENUE S have any available units?
711 3RD AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 3RD AVENUE S have?
Some of 711 3RD AVENUE S's amenities include parking, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 3RD AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
711 3RD AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 3RD AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 711 3RD AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 711 3RD AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 711 3RD AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 711 3RD AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 3RD AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 3RD AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 711 3RD AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 711 3RD AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 711 3RD AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 711 3RD AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 3RD AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
