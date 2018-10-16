711 3RD AVENUE S

Amenities

parking microwave internet access furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Hotel rooms for extended stay available at special rate for $235/week for 1 person and $285/week for 2 persons (rate may change).



Located at the heart of Downtown St Pete, WiFi and all utility included. Bring you own liens and blankets.



Furnished with fridge, Microwave, TV in room.



No on site parking. Free Street parking has 2 hour limit during 8am-6pm and no restriction rest of the day. Public parking one block away and just a few dollars a day.



Publix and Central Ave are steps away.



No pets allowed and no smoking in room please.



No question asked, all you need to observe our property rules and respect other tenants.



For rental inquiry, please call between 9am and 10pm.



Can show anytime between 9am and 5pm.