702 6th St N

Amenities

Available mid-June -- tenant occupied Move in must be within 30 days of available date 12 mo minimum lease Ground floor studio apartment within walking distance of downtown and 4th St restaurants and stores Laminate hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen, new paint. Bonus room off kitchen could be an office or storage Washer/dryer hook ups in bonus room - $25/mo additional if you bring a washer/dryer Water, sewer, trash included in rent Sorry no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises