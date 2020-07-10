All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 702 6th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
702 6th St N
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

702 6th St N

702 6th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

702 6th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0f1e720f1 ---- Available mid-June -- tenant occupied Move in must be within 30 days of available date 12 mo minimum lease Ground floor studio apartment within walking distance of downtown and 4th St restaurants and stores Laminate hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen, new paint. Bonus room off kitchen could be an office or storage Washer/dryer hook ups in bonus room - $25/mo additional if you bring a washer/dryer Water, sewer, trash included in rent Sorry no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Please drive by and schedule a showing appointment at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 6th St N have any available units?
702 6th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 6th St N have?
Some of 702 6th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 6th St N currently offering any rent specials?
702 6th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 6th St N pet-friendly?
No, 702 6th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 702 6th St N offer parking?
No, 702 6th St N does not offer parking.
Does 702 6th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 6th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 6th St N have a pool?
No, 702 6th St N does not have a pool.
Does 702 6th St N have accessible units?
No, 702 6th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 702 6th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 6th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus