All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 701 4th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
701 4th Ave S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

701 4th Ave S

701 4th Street South · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

701 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 4th Ave S · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
2 beds/ 2.5 baths 1,225 sqft Renovated Townhouse, in a Downtown St Pete! - Beautiful townhome located in Downtown St. Petersburg!! Townhouse has hardwood floors, high ceilings, central ac, carpeted bedrooms each with their own en-suite full bathroom, hookups for a stackable w/d, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Located right in downtown, so you are walking distance from great shops, restaurants, and all the great DTSP amenities. Also easy access to I-275. Call today!!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult (non-refundable), pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3443358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 4th Ave S have any available units?
701 4th Ave S has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 4th Ave S have?
Some of 701 4th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
701 4th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 4th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 701 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 701 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 701 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 4th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 701 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 701 4th Ave S have accessible units?
Yes, 701 4th Ave S has accessible units.
Does 701 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 4th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 701 4th Ave S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity