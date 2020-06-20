701 4th Ave S

Amenities

2 beds/ 2.5 baths 1,225 sqft Renovated Townhouse, in a Downtown St Pete! - Beautiful townhome located in Downtown St. Petersburg!! Townhouse has hardwood floors, high ceilings, central ac, carpeted bedrooms each with their own en-suite full bathroom, hookups for a stackable w/d, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Located right in downtown, so you are walking distance from great shops, restaurants, and all the great DTSP amenities. Also easy access to I-275. Call today!!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult (non-refundable), pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3443358)