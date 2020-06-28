All apartments in St. Petersburg
6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:52 PM

6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE

6829 Mount Orange Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Mount Orange Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Mobel Americana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
If you’ve been dreaming of an affordable waterfront home to rent, then this is it! With more than 1,600 square feet of living space, this well-maintained waterfront boasts three bedrooms/two baths, beautiful kitchen, large master suite and family room with a wall of windows to enjoy the waterfront view. Carpeting throughout with wood floors in kitchen and tile in baths. Comes furnished. Large shed with washer/dryer. Carport easily holds two cars. Great location. Annual rental only. No pets. Nonsmoking. Monthly rental fee of $1,400 includes water/sewer,
lawn mowing, trash pick-up, 24-hr gate, all amenities of community and pest control. Americana Cove is a 55+ waterfront community conveniently located close to I-275, airports and downtown St. Petersburg. Background/ credit check and approval by management required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE have any available units?
6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE have?
Some of 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE offers parking.
Does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE have a pool?
No, 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
