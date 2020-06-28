6829 MOUNT ORANGE DRIVE NE

Amenities
If you’ve been dreaming of an affordable waterfront home to rent, then this is it! With more than 1,600 square feet of living space, this well-maintained waterfront boasts three bedrooms/two baths, beautiful kitchen, large master suite and family room with a wall of windows to enjoy the waterfront view. Carpeting throughout with wood floors in kitchen and tile in baths. Comes furnished. Large shed with washer/dryer. Carport easily holds two cars. Great location. Annual rental only. No pets. Nonsmoking. Monthly rental fee of $1,400 includes water/sewer,
lawn mowing, trash pick-up, 24-hr gate, all amenities of community and pest control. Americana Cove is a 55+ waterfront community conveniently located close to I-275, airports and downtown St. Petersburg. Background/ credit check and approval by management required.