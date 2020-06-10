676 VALLANCE WAY NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well maintained town home in the Brighton Bay community. The first floor features a spacious great room, guest powder bath, kitchen, and dining area with a view of the patio and wonderful conservation view. The paved patio is the perfect location to relax and enjoy morning coffee or an ice cold beverage. All featuring wood flooring that leads upstairs to the spacious bedrooms. Enter the double doors into the deluxe master suite that includes a large walk-in closet and master bathroom containing a double vanity sink, walk-in shower, and garden tub for soaking. The two secondary bedrooms are separate from the master suite and have a full bathroom to share. Both bedrooms have large closets. This town home is equipped with a newer washer and dryer, along with multiple storage closets.

Walk to the community pool, tennis courts, and playground.

The Brighton Bay community is conveniently located on the West side of the Gandy Bridge with easy access to Clearwater and Tampa, including two international airports within 20 minutes and immaculate beaches just a short drive away! A $75 application fee required (includes credit & background check). Exit Cleaning fee is $195, first and last months rent, and security deposit are collected prior to occupancy. Sorry, no pets! Monthly rent does not include the utilities. Your new residence awaits in the luxurious Brighton Bay!