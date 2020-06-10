All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

676 VALLANCE WAY NE

676 Vallance Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

676 Vallance Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Just listed!!
Well maintained town home in the Brighton Bay community. The first floor features a spacious great room, guest powder bath, kitchen, and dining area with a view of the patio and wonderful conservation view. The paved patio is the perfect location to relax and enjoy morning coffee or an ice cold beverage. All featuring wood flooring that leads upstairs to the spacious bedrooms. Enter the double doors into the deluxe master suite that includes a large walk-in closet and master bathroom containing a double vanity sink, walk-in shower, and garden tub for soaking. The two secondary bedrooms are separate from the master suite and have a full bathroom to share. Both bedrooms have large closets. This town home is equipped with a newer washer and dryer, along with multiple storage closets.
Walk to the community pool, tennis courts, and playground.
The Brighton Bay community is conveniently located on the West side of the Gandy Bridge with easy access to Clearwater and Tampa, including two international airports within 20 minutes and immaculate beaches just a short drive away! A $75 application fee required (includes credit & background check). Exit Cleaning fee is $195, first and last months rent, and security deposit are collected prior to occupancy. Sorry, no pets! Monthly rent does not include the utilities. Your new residence awaits in the luxurious Brighton Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE have any available units?
676 VALLANCE WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE have?
Some of 676 VALLANCE WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 VALLANCE WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
676 VALLANCE WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 VALLANCE WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 676 VALLANCE WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 676 VALLANCE WAY NE offers parking.
Does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 VALLANCE WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE have a pool?
Yes, 676 VALLANCE WAY NE has a pool.
Does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 676 VALLANCE WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 676 VALLANCE WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 VALLANCE WAY NE has units with dishwashers.

