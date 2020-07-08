All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6743 12th St N

6743 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6743 12th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Cute 3/1 House for rent in St. Pete! - 3/1 single family home located in Meadowlawn Neighborhood. This home features a lovely oak tree and fenced in front yard. Also has a one car garage and paved driveway. Ceiling fans throughout, with central A/C. Lots of windows letting in the natural sunshine! The backyard has a nice tiled patio area and is also fenced in. This home will not last long! Call today!!!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE5745223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 12th St N have any available units?
6743 12th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6743 12th St N have?
Some of 6743 12th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 12th St N currently offering any rent specials?
6743 12th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 12th St N pet-friendly?
No, 6743 12th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6743 12th St N offer parking?
Yes, 6743 12th St N offers parking.
Does 6743 12th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6743 12th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 12th St N have a pool?
No, 6743 12th St N does not have a pool.
Does 6743 12th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 6743 12th St N has accessible units.
Does 6743 12th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6743 12th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

