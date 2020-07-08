6743 12th St N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan accessible range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Cute 3/1 House for rent in St. Pete! - 3/1 single family home located in Meadowlawn Neighborhood. This home features a lovely oak tree and fenced in front yard. Also has a one car garage and paved driveway. Ceiling fans throughout, with central A/C. Lots of windows letting in the natural sunshine! The backyard has a nice tiled patio area and is also fenced in. This home will not last long! Call today!!!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



(RLNE5745223)