6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol. This spacious, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan condo offers the perfect environment for much needed peace. Imagine breakfast on your private balcony with a full view of Boca Ciega Bay watching dolphins as the sun rises above beautiful Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy evenings cooling down under the coral beach skies in the beautiful tropical pool. Leave the stress behind as the white sands, blue skies, and crystal waves of St. Pete Beach are just a bike ride away. Tropical walking & biking trails are a part of the palm tree lined Isla waterfront community. Protected waterways are easily accessed by paddleboard or kayak from your backyard. A community dock is available for fishing or being picked up via boat for a 5-minute ride into the Gulf of Mexico for world class fishing and sunsets. Enjoy waterfront golfing at the Isla del Sol Yacht & Country Club. (membership not included) The beautifully landscaped grounds are meticulously maintained and amenities include miles of walking trails, community and game room, waterfront pool and kayak/paddleboard access to the Bay. Minutes to world-renowned Ft De Soto Park & Downtown St. Petersburg. Short drive (golf cart) to incredible but casual nightlife. Take advantage of easy access to the interstate, or simply enjoy the local amenities. Seasonal rentals may be higher. [Leased 01/01/20-3/31/20]