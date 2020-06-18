All apartments in St. Petersburg
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S

6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South · (727) 295-7776
Location

6372 Palma Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
pool
Spectacular waterfront views from all rooms and balconies in Palma del Mar condo set on the beautiful island of Isla del Sol. This spacious, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan condo offers the perfect environment for much needed peace. Imagine breakfast on your private balcony with a full view of Boca Ciega Bay watching dolphins as the sun rises above beautiful Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy evenings cooling down under the coral beach skies in the beautiful tropical pool. Leave the stress behind as the white sands, blue skies, and crystal waves of St. Pete Beach are just a bike ride away. Tropical walking & biking trails are a part of the palm tree lined Isla waterfront community. Protected waterways are easily accessed by paddleboard or kayak from your backyard. A community dock is available for fishing or being picked up via boat for a 5-minute ride into the Gulf of Mexico for world class fishing and sunsets. Enjoy waterfront golfing at the Isla del Sol Yacht & Country Club. (membership not included) The beautifully landscaped grounds are meticulously maintained and amenities include miles of walking trails, community and game room, waterfront pool and kayak/paddleboard access to the Bay. Minutes to world-renowned Ft De Soto Park & Downtown St. Petersburg. Short drive (golf cart) to incredible but casual nightlife. Take advantage of easy access to the interstate, or simply enjoy the local amenities. Seasonal rentals may be higher. [Leased 01/01/20-3/31/20]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have any available units?
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6372 PALMA DEL MAR BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
