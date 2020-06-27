All apartments in St. Petersburg
634 NEWTON AVE S

634 Newton Avenue South · (866) 611-3590
Location

634 Newton Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 634 NEWTON AVE S · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM - ST PETERSBURG FL - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME LOCATED IN ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS THAT HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, QUICK ACCESS TO US HIGHWAY 275 AND ALL THE DINING, SHOPPING NEARBY

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(866) 611.3590

(RLNE5910099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 NEWTON AVE S have any available units?
634 NEWTON AVE S has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 NEWTON AVE S have?
Some of 634 NEWTON AVE S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 NEWTON AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
634 NEWTON AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 NEWTON AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 NEWTON AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 634 NEWTON AVE S offer parking?
No, 634 NEWTON AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 634 NEWTON AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 NEWTON AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 NEWTON AVE S have a pool?
No, 634 NEWTON AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 634 NEWTON AVE S have accessible units?
No, 634 NEWTON AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 634 NEWTON AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 NEWTON AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
