6260 SUN BOULEVARD

Available for Winter Season February-April 2020, come get away from the cold. The living is easy in this beautifully updated townhome in gorgeous Casa Del Mar! The floor plan encompasses three spacious bedrooms, three luxurious baths and a sleek and stylish granite kitchen. This home features stunning travertine marble floors throughout. The master bedroom, complete with walk in closet and bath, ensures you have a private space where you can enjoy a lovely golf course view. Perfect as your new home or seasonal rental, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, restaurants, shopping centers and downtown St. Pete.