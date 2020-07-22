All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 1 2020

6260 SUN BOULEVARD

6260 Sun Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

6260 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Available for Winter Season February-April 2020, come get away from the cold. The living is easy in this beautifully updated townhome in gorgeous Casa Del Mar! The floor plan encompasses three spacious bedrooms, three luxurious baths and a sleek and stylish granite kitchen. This home features stunning travertine marble floors throughout. The master bedroom, complete with walk in closet and bath, ensures you have a private space where you can enjoy a lovely golf course view. Perfect as your new home or seasonal rental, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to beaches, restaurants, shopping centers and downtown St. Pete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6260 SUN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6260 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6260 SUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6260 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6260 SUN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6260 SUN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6260 SUN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6260 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6260 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
