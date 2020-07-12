All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6178 39th Avenue North

6178 39th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6178 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,497 sf home is located in Saint Petersburg, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6178 39th Avenue North have any available units?
6178 39th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6178 39th Avenue North have?
Some of 6178 39th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6178 39th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6178 39th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6178 39th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6178 39th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6178 39th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 6178 39th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 6178 39th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6178 39th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6178 39th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6178 39th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6178 39th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6178 39th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6178 39th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6178 39th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
