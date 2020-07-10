616 35TH AVENUE S

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom home is located minutes away from downtown Saint Pete, around the corner from parks, lakes and stores. With so much to offer, this cozy home has an nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer hookup. Gated backyard with a carport and shed attached for extra storage. Section 8 is accepted. Tenant must make 3x the rent, pass background and credit check (600+). No evictions ( past 2 years). $1195 security deposit and first month rent, $1195 will be due prior to moving in. $250 non-refundable pet fee, Maximum of two pets (no dangerous breeds).