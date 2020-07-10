All apartments in St. Petersburg
616 35TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

616 35TH AVENUE S

616 35th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

616 35th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
This lovely 3 bedroom home is located minutes away from downtown Saint Pete, around the corner from parks, lakes and stores. With so much to offer, this cozy home has an nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Washer and dryer hookup. Gated backyard with a carport and shed attached for extra storage. Section 8 is accepted. Tenant must make 3x the rent, pass background and credit check (600+). No evictions ( past 2 years). $1195 security deposit and first month rent, $1195 will be due prior to moving in. $250 non-refundable pet fee, Maximum of two pets (no dangerous breeds).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 35TH AVENUE S have any available units?
616 35TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 35TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 616 35TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 35TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
616 35TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 35TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 35TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 616 35TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 616 35TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 616 35TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 35TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 35TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 616 35TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 616 35TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 616 35TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 616 35TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 35TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

