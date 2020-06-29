608 9th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

CALL MIKHAYLA MURPHY 727-735-2977 or

EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com

Rent: $1,750.00 / Deposit: $1,775.00

Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.

This beautiful home has a classic bungalow exterior and modern interior. Open floor plan with gleaming wood floors, breakfast bar and laundry in house. Off street parking with room for 2 or 3 vehicles. Charming backyard perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from Crescent Lake and minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, waterfront, restaurants and parks. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.