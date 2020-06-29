All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 608 9th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
608 9th Ave N
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

608 9th Ave N

608 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

608 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
CALL MIKHAYLA MURPHY 727-735-2977 or
EMAIL: mmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,750.00 / Deposit: $1,775.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
This beautiful home has a classic bungalow exterior and modern interior. Open floor plan with gleaming wood floors, breakfast bar and laundry in house. Off street parking with room for 2 or 3 vehicles. Charming backyard perfect for entertaining. Just blocks from Crescent Lake and minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, waterfront, restaurants and parks. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 9th Ave N have any available units?
608 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 9th Ave N have?
Some of 608 9th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
608 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 608 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 608 9th Ave N offers parking.
Does 608 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 9th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 608 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 608 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 608 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 608 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 9th Ave N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus