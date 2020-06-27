All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 13 2019 at 1:35 AM

5900 Grove Street South

5900 Grove Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Grove Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in St Petersburg, FL. This home features beautiful tile floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Grove Street South have any available units?
5900 Grove Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Grove Street South have?
Some of 5900 Grove Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Grove Street South currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Grove Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Grove Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 Grove Street South is pet friendly.
Does 5900 Grove Street South offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Grove Street South offers parking.
Does 5900 Grove Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Grove Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Grove Street South have a pool?
No, 5900 Grove Street South does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Grove Street South have accessible units?
No, 5900 Grove Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Grove Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Grove Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
