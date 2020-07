Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled Home in St Pete - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath / 1 Car Garage block home. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout & carpets in the bedrooms. Rock tile screened in porch area. Large fenced in backyard. $3500 total move in (1st, last & security deposit) Questions or interested in viewing the property, please contact Brian @ 727-512-6042 to schedule. Hurry before it's gone!!!!



(RLNE4850052)