5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub internet access

Whether it’s you, your family or friends visiting Isla, fun will be had by all in this ground floor, island/golf course villa in La Puerta del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St. Petersburg, Isla boasts 350 acres of beautifully manicured tropical gardens surrounded by the waters of Boca Ciega Bay. You'll find the communities on Isla Del Sol are aptly named for their Spanish architecture and are of varied character and style. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo boasts a comfortable sofa and love seat combo, updated bathrooms, flat screen TVs in both bedrooms, a computer workstation, wireless internet service and more. Located on the 1st green of Isla Del Sol's 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, enjoy your morning coffee or late afternoon cocktails on the screened-in patio and drink in the peacefulness of the island. Lounge by the sparkling, heated pool on the bay, rejuvenate in the hot tub or get the family together for a cookout on the pool deck. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort De Soto State Park and Fort De Soto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area's local restaurants and unique shops along our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. Paradise awaits you on Isla del Sol. May - December rates: $1,400. January & April rates: $3,250. February & March rates: $3,600. Available 7/1/2020 – 12/30/2020.