All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

5838 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5838 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 159 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
Whether it’s you, your family or friends visiting Isla, fun will be had by all in this ground floor, island/golf course villa in La Puerta del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St. Petersburg, Isla boasts 350 acres of beautifully manicured tropical gardens surrounded by the waters of Boca Ciega Bay. You'll find the communities on Isla Del Sol are aptly named for their Spanish architecture and are of varied character and style. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo boasts a comfortable sofa and love seat combo, updated bathrooms, flat screen TVs in both bedrooms, a computer workstation, wireless internet service and more. Located on the 1st green of Isla Del Sol's 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, enjoy your morning coffee or late afternoon cocktails on the screened-in patio and drink in the peacefulness of the island. Lounge by the sparkling, heated pool on the bay, rejuvenate in the hot tub or get the family together for a cookout on the pool deck. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort De Soto State Park and Fort De Soto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area's local restaurants and unique shops along our beautiful coastline, as well as fishing charters, golfing, boating, nightlife, sunset cruises and more. Paradise awaits you on Isla del Sol. May - December rates: $1,400. January & April rates: $3,250. February & March rates: $3,600. Available 7/1/2020 – 12/30/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have any available units?
5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity