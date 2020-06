Amenities

Terrific 3rd floor condo facing north with water views across the bay. This unit has been recently updated including the kitchen, both baths and flooring. It is fully furnished and move in ready includes a wahser and drying in unit. Rent includes Basic Cable, sewer ,water and trash. The complex has a terrific waterfront heated pool and spa. Available for a long term lease. Please contact us to arrange to view the unit.