5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

Nestled among the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, this delightful, 2 bedroom/2 bath La Puerta del Sol villa truly inspires rest and relaxation. The communities on Isla Del Sol are aptly named for their Spanish architecture and are all of varied character and style.You'll feel right at home in the kitchen where you'll find everything you need for a quick snack or leisurely dinner. After a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures, come home to Isla and kick back on the screened-in balcony and soak up the peacefulness of the island while enjoying early evening cocktails. Take a day to lounge by the sparkling pool on the bay with the newest best seller or enjoy a cookout with friends and family on the pool deck. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area’s local restaurants, unique shops, fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and theme parks. Isla Del Sol is the perfect Florida getaway. May - December rates: $1,400. January & April rates: $3,250. February & March rates: $3,600. Available 7/8/2020 – 04/30/2021.