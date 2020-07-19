All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South · (727) 864-5609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 248 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Nestled among the 18-hole championship golf course managed by The Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, this delightful, 2 bedroom/2 bath La Puerta del Sol villa truly inspires rest and relaxation. The communities on Isla Del Sol are aptly named for their Spanish architecture and are all of varied character and style.You'll feel right at home in the kitchen where you'll find everything you need for a quick snack or leisurely dinner. After a full day of sight-seeing or theme park adventures, come home to Isla and kick back on the screened-in balcony and soak up the peacefulness of the island while enjoying early evening cocktails. Take a day to lounge by the sparkling pool on the bay with the newest best seller or enjoy a cookout with friends and family on the pool deck. Isla is just minutes from the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Desoto State Park and Fort Desoto’s North Beach. Make sure to check out the area’s local restaurants, unique shops, fishing, swimming, golfing, boating, sight-seeing trips and theme parks. Isla Del Sol is the perfect Florida getaway. May - December rates: $1,400. January & April rates: $3,250. February & March rates: $3,600. Available 7/8/2020 – 04/30/2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have any available units?
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
