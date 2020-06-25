5717 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Available now! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been beautifully updated with contemporary finishes! The kitchen features recessed lighting, an under-mount sink, granite counter-tops, NEW cabinets and brand NEW stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast bar. The bathroom has also been updated with a NEW pedestal sink, NEW lighting and fixtures. NEW waterproof laminate flooring has been installed throughout the home as well. There is also indoor laundry, newer windows, and a carport! The large, fully fenced backyard is great for entertaining and even has a stone fire pit! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown, the Gulf beaches, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Annual rental only. 2 pets under 25lbs are allowed with a non-refundable deposit of $450.