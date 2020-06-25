All apartments in St. Petersburg
5717 2ND AVENUE N
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

5717 2ND AVENUE N

5717 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5717 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been beautifully updated with contemporary finishes! The kitchen features recessed lighting, an under-mount sink, granite counter-tops, NEW cabinets and brand NEW stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast bar. The bathroom has also been updated with a NEW pedestal sink, NEW lighting and fixtures. NEW waterproof laminate flooring has been installed throughout the home as well. There is also indoor laundry, newer windows, and a carport! The large, fully fenced backyard is great for entertaining and even has a stone fire pit! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown, the Gulf beaches, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Annual rental only. 2 pets under 25lbs are allowed with a non-refundable deposit of $450.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
5717 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 5717 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5717 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 2ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5717 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5717 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5717 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5717 2ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5717 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5717 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5717 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 2ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
