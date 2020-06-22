All apartments in St. Petersburg
5700 26th Avenue North

Location

5700 26th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in St. Petersburg, FL. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,499 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 26th Avenue North have any available units?
5700 26th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5700 26th Avenue North have?
Some of 5700 26th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 26th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
5700 26th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 26th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5700 26th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 5700 26th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 5700 26th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 5700 26th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 26th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 26th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 5700 26th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 5700 26th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 5700 26th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 26th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 26th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
