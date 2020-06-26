570 12TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Spacious & well designed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath residence located on Beach Drive in the heart of beautiful and very desirable Downtown/Old Northeast St. Petersburg. This tasteful, roomy and well maintained residence is in a very appealing quad-plex on the corner of Beach Drive and 12th Avenue Northeast.



Ground Floor Unit with newer Central Heat & Air, boasts an abundance of windows and light with a great floor plan with plenty of closet space for both bedrooms.



Well maintained and lushly landscaped 4-plex has a spacious and private courtyard with an assigned carport space that offers off-street parking.



One block from the Waterfront, the residence is within very close proximity of Northshore Park, Vinoy Park, Straub Park and all that our wonderful Downtown district has to offer.



Rent includes water, sewer and waste charges.