Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:14 PM

570 12TH AVENUE NE

570 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

570 12th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Spacious & well designed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath residence located on Beach Drive in the heart of beautiful and very desirable Downtown/Old Northeast St. Petersburg. This tasteful, roomy and well maintained residence is in a very appealing quad-plex on the corner of Beach Drive and 12th Avenue Northeast.

Ground Floor Unit with newer Central Heat & Air, boasts an abundance of windows and light with a great floor plan with plenty of closet space for both bedrooms.

Well maintained and lushly landscaped 4-plex has a spacious and private courtyard with an assigned carport space that offers off-street parking.

One block from the Waterfront, the residence is within very close proximity of Northshore Park, Vinoy Park, Straub Park and all that our wonderful Downtown district has to offer.

Rent includes water, sewer and waste charges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 12TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
570 12TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 12TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 570 12TH AVENUE NE's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 12TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
570 12TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 12TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 570 12TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 570 12TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 570 12TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 570 12TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 12TH AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 12TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 570 12TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 570 12TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 570 12TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 570 12TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 12TH AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
