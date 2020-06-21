5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Looking for a great waterfront rental? Located in the highly desirable community of La Puerta del Sol, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a bright open floor plan with

stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay. Nicely updated, fully tiled unit has balcony that overlooks the water. La Puerta offers waterside heated pool/spa, club house,

kayak/paddle board storage, grilling area and private beach, all nested in tropical landscaping. Enjoy a leisure break and some shade under the thatched roof pool side

cabanas. The Isal del Sol Yacht and Golf Club is within walking distance where memberships are available. It is just minutes to Gulf of Mexico Beaches with all its

restaurants and quaint shops. Downtown St. Petersburg is a short drive. Tampa International airport is a 25 minute drive This area offers it all from boating to beaches and

golfing. Great community...come check it out today! Tenant is responsible for 13% short term rental tax.