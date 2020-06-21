All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S

5633 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South · (727) 481-5560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5633 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Looking for a great waterfront rental? Located in the highly desirable community of La Puerta del Sol, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a bright open floor plan with
stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay. Nicely updated, fully tiled unit has balcony that overlooks the water. La Puerta offers waterside heated pool/spa, club house,
kayak/paddle board storage, grilling area and private beach, all nested in tropical landscaping. Enjoy a leisure break and some shade under the thatched roof pool side
cabanas. The Isal del Sol Yacht and Golf Club is within walking distance where memberships are available. It is just minutes to Gulf of Mexico Beaches with all its
restaurants and quaint shops. Downtown St. Petersburg is a short drive. Tampa International airport is a 25 minute drive This area offers it all from boating to beaches and
golfing. Great community...come check it out today! Tenant is responsible for 13% short term rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have any available units?
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity