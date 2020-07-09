5559 17th Ave n

Amenities

This 3 bed/2 bath house is located on a corner lot in a very spacious neighborhood of St. Petersburg. Includes a 1-car garage, off-street parking in front and side of house, washer/dryer hookup in laundry room, a fenced yard with storage shed and central air and heat. New cabinets and newer appliances in kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms. There are patio areas in both front and back yard. Great location convenient to all.