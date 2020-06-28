All apartments in St. Petersburg
5527 18TH AVENUE N
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

5527 18TH AVENUE N

5527 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5527 18th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED HOME!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS,1 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION-TYRONE AREA- Close to Tyrone Square Mall, Shops and Restaurants. 15 minutes from the Gulf Beaches! This Lovely Home has just been Updated. New INTERIOR & EXTERIOR Paint. The Spacious Living Room has Tile Floors, Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture and a Large Front Window that lets Plenty of Light in. The Eat-in Kitchen has New Cabinets and Counter Tops. Tile Floors and a Closet Pantry. The Large Master Bedroom has Double French Doors. A Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture, Tile Flooring & Double Closets. The Hall Bathroom has a New Vanity with Countertop. New Sink Fixture & Tile Flooring. The Second & Third Bedrooms have Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans with Light Fixtures & Large Closet Space. The One Car Garage has an Automatic Door Opener with Remote. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups and the Second Bathroom with a Walk-in Shower. The Fenced Back Yard is Perfect for Family & Friends to Gather for BBQ Cookouts. Pet OK with a Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 18TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5527 18TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5527 18TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5527 18TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 18TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5527 18TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 18TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5527 18TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5527 18TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 5527 18TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 5527 18TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 18TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 18TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 5527 18TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 5527 18TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5527 18TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 18TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 18TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
