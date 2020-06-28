5527 18TH AVENUE N

Amenities

UPDATED HOME!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS,1 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION-TYRONE AREA- Close to Tyrone Square Mall, Shops and Restaurants. 15 minutes from the Gulf Beaches! This Lovely Home has just been Updated. New INTERIOR & EXTERIOR Paint. The Spacious Living Room has Tile Floors, Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture and a Large Front Window that lets Plenty of Light in. The Eat-in Kitchen has New Cabinets and Counter Tops. Tile Floors and a Closet Pantry. The Large Master Bedroom has Double French Doors. A Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture, Tile Flooring & Double Closets. The Hall Bathroom has a New Vanity with Countertop. New Sink Fixture & Tile Flooring. The Second & Third Bedrooms have Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fans with Light Fixtures & Large Closet Space. The One Car Garage has an Automatic Door Opener with Remote. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups and the Second Bathroom with a Walk-in Shower. The Fenced Back Yard is Perfect for Family & Friends to Gather for BBQ Cookouts. Pet OK with a Non-Refundable $350 Pet Fee and Pet Profile.