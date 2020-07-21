All apartments in St. Petersburg
5502 PINE CIRCLE NE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:46 AM

5502 PINE CIRCLE NE

5502 Pine Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location

5502 Pine Circle Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Edgemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Move-in ready, newly renovated Northeast home in quiet, family friendly neighborhood. New a/c and ducts, cabinets, countertops, fixtures, bathroom, drywall and paint. Pet friendly with fenced yard, medium size doggy door and easy to maintain terrazzo floors. Inside laundry. Large family room. Screened rear porch. Excellent neighborhood walking distance to Shorecrest Preparatory School, Shore Acres Elementary and Mangrove Bay Golf Course. Puryear Park 2 blocks away with free tennis courts, recently updated kayak launch, brand new playground, Jai Alai courts, soccer fields for all ages with both recreational and competitive soccer leagues, great walking trail beside the canal, excellent safe biking paths all the way to downtown. Short drive to 4th Street retail corridor, 5-10 minutes to downtown St. Pete, 20 minutes to beaches and 20 minutes to downtown Tampa. Background and credit check required for all adults over 18. Please call for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE have any available units?
5502 PINE CIRCLE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE have?
Some of 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE currently offering any rent specials?
5502 PINE CIRCLE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE is pet friendly.
Does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE offer parking?
No, 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE does not offer parking.
Does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE have a pool?
No, 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE does not have a pool.
Does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE have accessible units?
No, 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5502 PINE CIRCLE NE has units with dishwashers.
