5502 PINE CIRCLE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground tennis court

Move-in ready, newly renovated Northeast home in quiet, family friendly neighborhood. New a/c and ducts, cabinets, countertops, fixtures, bathroom, drywall and paint. Pet friendly with fenced yard, medium size doggy door and easy to maintain terrazzo floors. Inside laundry. Large family room. Screened rear porch. Excellent neighborhood walking distance to Shorecrest Preparatory School, Shore Acres Elementary and Mangrove Bay Golf Course. Puryear Park 2 blocks away with free tennis courts, recently updated kayak launch, brand new playground, Jai Alai courts, soccer fields for all ages with both recreational and competitive soccer leagues, great walking trail beside the canal, excellent safe biking paths all the way to downtown. Short drive to 4th Street retail corridor, 5-10 minutes to downtown St. Pete, 20 minutes to beaches and 20 minutes to downtown Tampa. Background and credit check required for all adults over 18. Please call for showing.