549 88TH AVENUE N

Welcome to the beautiful Pinellas county! This well maintained townhouse is ready for its next resident. Featuring brand NEW laminate floors, fresh paint, and an updated kitchen! This two story unit has a very functional floor plan with the first level including a half bathroom and laundry room that comes equip with a WASHER/DRYER. Pet friendly with a huge backyard for enjoying the Florida outdoors. Great location for those who travel, located just blocks from Gandy and 4th St. Just a short distance to Downtown St Pete, World famous beaches, shopping, and restaurants. Grounds maintenance included with the rent. Ready for immediate move in! Call today to reserve your private showing today! It won't last long.