Restored Craftsman bungalow near park & public boat launch - Boat parking here -- Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow across from the Coquina Key-area boat launch. New laminate flooring for easy maintenance. Great craftsman-style features like built-in storage, decorative fireplace and large screened-in front porch. Separate living and dining rooms. Large kitchen with gas stove (calling all chefs!!) and rear porch with laundry hook-ups. Fenced back yard. Large double gates from driveway area will accommodate a boat trailer - launch it into Tampa Bay right across the street at the public ramp. Front 2 bedrooms linked to handy half bath. Large 4th bedroom upstairs could also be office space. No pets permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880763)