5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Bayou Grande area, a boaters paradise with deep water gulf and bay access! Beautiful waterside home with a deep water dock suitable for a boat of 40+ feet. Enjoy water views from your custom beach entry swimming pool (with spa) and terrace. This home has been extensively renovated with a brand new luxury kitchen with custom cabinets and tile back-splash, wine fridge and premium appliances. Enjoy water views from nearly every room in the house. Travertine floors, wood burning fireplace and designer lighting.



The master suite and bathroom are a true spa-like retreat with custom finishes throughout. The master bathroom includes a custom mirror-faced vanity, marble everywhere and a deluxe walk-in shower. Long-term leases are preferred (12 month minimum). Lots of privacy and seclusion await you in this beautiful and rarely-available home. Professionally managed by Home Locators Property Management. Call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 to schedule a showing!