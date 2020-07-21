All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE

5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bayou Grande area, a boaters paradise with deep water gulf and bay access! Beautiful waterside home with a deep water dock suitable for a boat of 40+ feet. Enjoy water views from your custom beach entry swimming pool (with spa) and terrace. This home has been extensively renovated with a brand new luxury kitchen with custom cabinets and tile back-splash, wine fridge and premium appliances. Enjoy water views from nearly every room in the house. Travertine floors, wood burning fireplace and designer lighting.

The master suite and bathroom are a true spa-like retreat with custom finishes throughout. The master bathroom includes a custom mirror-faced vanity, marble everywhere and a deluxe walk-in shower. Long-term leases are preferred (12 month minimum). Lots of privacy and seclusion await you in this beautiful and rarely-available home. Professionally managed by Home Locators Property Management. Call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE have any available units?
5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE have?
Some of 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE have a pool?
Yes, 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE has a pool.
Does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5419 Bayou Grande Blvd NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus