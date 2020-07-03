All apartments in St. Petersburg
5416 38TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

5416 38TH AVENUE N

5416 38th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5416 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful and updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in great location between shopping and downtown St Petersburg. Solar panels mean very tiny or even NO ELECTRIC BILLS! Newer double-pane windows reduce outside and traffic noise. Remodeled kitchen with granite and sleek onyx appliances. Updated bath with new vanity and completely tiled walk-in shower. New ceiling fans with remotes in most rooms. Large fenced backyard with beautiful paver patio. Custom paver driveway can accommodate cars and a spot for your boat or RV. All tile floors inside mean easy-peasy maintenance. Inside Laundry room with storage. Outdoor shed for storage. This one won't last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

