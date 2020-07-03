5416 38TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Beautiful and updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in great location between shopping and downtown St Petersburg. Solar panels mean very tiny or even NO ELECTRIC BILLS! Newer double-pane windows reduce outside and traffic noise. Remodeled kitchen with granite and sleek onyx appliances. Updated bath with new vanity and completely tiled walk-in shower. New ceiling fans with remotes in most rooms. Large fenced backyard with beautiful paver patio. Custom paver driveway can accommodate cars and a spot for your boat or RV. All tile floors inside mean easy-peasy maintenance. Inside Laundry room with storage. Outdoor shed for storage. This one won't last!!!