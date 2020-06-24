5304 6TH WAY

Amenities

Awesome Location off of 4th Street and 53rd Ave. with many restaurants and businesses just outside the gate. This phenomenal location has very easy access to downtown St Petersburg (only 3 miles) and just minutes to I-275 & Gandy Bridge! Wonderful and spacious 3 bedroom floor plan with upstairs loft and a 2 car garage plus a beautiful barrel tile roof to top it off. Amenities include a relaxing outdoor pool and cabana with fire pit to enjoy some wonderful time with your neighbors to celebrate life. This 3/2.5/2 town home is spacious and feels more like a single-family home with an open concept kitchen, large family room, and casual dining area connected to a patio area that can be used for relaxing and dining al fresco. The finely appointed kitchen features a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, pantry, plenty of counter space, and 36” cabinets with crown molding. This home comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. Downstairs there is also a guest powder bath, storage closet under the stairs and a two-car garage. Upstairs, the Owner’s Suite includes a large bedroom, walk-in closet, double vanity, large corner shower, and separate linen closet. A loft provides extra area for work or play, and two other bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and a conveniently located full second bath. Enjoy convenient access to the laundry room also located upstairs with the washer and dryer in place.