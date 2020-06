Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location Location!! This townhome has a wonderful floorplan with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath and a large 2 Car Garage. Colonnade is a new community that offers a community pool and gated access for security. Located in one of the best areas of St Pete. Very easy commute to Tampa, Downtown St Petersburg and Clearwater. Very walkable with many areas of shopping, eating and close to schools.