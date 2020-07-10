All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A

5245 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5245 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
You can rent this condo from 09/01/18 - 12/30/18. This Condo is 2/1 fully furnished and everything included. Fully upgraded designer white Cabinets, black appliances. ceramic tile throughout and wood floors in bedrooms water front view located on the 1st floor with huge sundeck. From the responsibleent you enter Waterside At Coquina Key it is a friendly small-town neighborhood. 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. surrounded by water with full service of amenities 3 swimming pools and spa,2 fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball courts, fishing piers volleyball court, Yacht Club with restaurant, bicycle racks, pet park areas. Picturesque views of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Bird Island and Tampa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A have any available units?
5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A have?
Some of 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A is pet friendly.
Does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A offer parking?
Yes, 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A offers parking.
Does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A have a pool?
Yes, 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A has a pool.
Does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A have accessible units?
No, 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus