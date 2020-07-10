5245 Coquina Key Dr Se Unit: A

Amenities

You can rent this condo from 09/01/18 - 12/30/18. This Condo is 2/1 fully furnished and everything included. Fully upgraded designer white Cabinets, black appliances. ceramic tile throughout and wood floors in bedrooms water front view located on the 1st floor with huge sundeck. From the responsibleent you enter Waterside At Coquina Key it is a friendly small-town neighborhood. 24 hr. staffed gatehouse. surrounded by water with full service of amenities 3 swimming pools and spa,2 fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball courts, fishing piers volleyball court, Yacht Club with restaurant, bicycle racks, pet park areas. Picturesque views of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Bird Island and Tampa