5231 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities
Live in your own slice of paradise! Waterside at Coquina Key South is a beautiful resort style complex located on Tampa
Bay. Residents are treated to full service amenities, swimming pools and spa, fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball
courts, fishing piers, volleyball court, Yacht Club, Clubhouse, kayak racks, pet park areas and a 24 hr. staffed gatehouse.
This condo has been beautifully remodeled! Updated cabinets and granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous new
Tranquility Resilient flooring and crown molding throughout the condo. Stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Stacked
washer and dryer. Upstairs condo with an open porch to enjoy the views of Little Bayou and watch the sunset. Just steps
outside your front door are views of the Sunshine Skyway and Tampa Bay. No pets please. Boat slip with lift also available
to rent. $47 non-refundable application fee for each person 18+, approval of the HOA mandatory. HOA requires a $100 per
person application fee.