5231 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park gym pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Live in your own slice of paradise! Waterside at Coquina Key South is a beautiful resort style complex located on Tampa

Bay. Residents are treated to full service amenities, swimming pools and spa, fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball

courts, fishing piers, volleyball court, Yacht Club, Clubhouse, kayak racks, pet park areas and a 24 hr. staffed gatehouse.

This condo has been beautifully remodeled! Updated cabinets and granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous new

Tranquility Resilient flooring and crown molding throughout the condo. Stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Stacked

washer and dryer. Upstairs condo with an open porch to enjoy the views of Little Bayou and watch the sunset. Just steps

outside your front door are views of the Sunshine Skyway and Tampa Bay. No pets please. Boat slip with lift also available

to rent. $47 non-refundable application fee for each person 18+, approval of the HOA mandatory. HOA requires a $100 per

person application fee.