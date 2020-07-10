All apartments in St. Petersburg
5231 BEACH DRIVE SE

5231 Beach Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

5231 Beach Dr SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in your own slice of paradise! Waterside at Coquina Key South is a beautiful resort style complex located on Tampa
Bay. Residents are treated to full service amenities, swimming pools and spa, fitness centers, lighted tennis & basketball
courts, fishing piers, volleyball court, Yacht Club, Clubhouse, kayak racks, pet park areas and a 24 hr. staffed gatehouse.
This condo has been beautifully remodeled! Updated cabinets and granite counters in kitchen and bathroom, gorgeous new
Tranquility Resilient flooring and crown molding throughout the condo. Stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Stacked
washer and dryer. Upstairs condo with an open porch to enjoy the views of Little Bayou and watch the sunset. Just steps
outside your front door are views of the Sunshine Skyway and Tampa Bay. No pets please. Boat slip with lift also available
to rent. $47 non-refundable application fee for each person 18+, approval of the HOA mandatory. HOA requires a $100 per
person application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5231 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5231 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5231 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.

