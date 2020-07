Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

AMAZING VIEWS...IN BAY BREEZE COVE! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS A MUST SEE!!! TILE IN LIVING AREAS & CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. APPLIANCES INCLUDE: RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND WASHER/DRYER TOO!!! LARGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER & DUAL SINKS! Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. SMALL DOG ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED. NO CATS. DONT MISS THIS ONE